Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.42 and last traded at $59.13. Approximately 3,080,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,932,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 183,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 166,910 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,087.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,712,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,983 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 280,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

