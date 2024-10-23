Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Raised to C$3.10 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.31.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,196. The company has a market capitalization of C$569.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.47.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$351.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$404.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Levenson acquired 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,440.00. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

