Chris Bulman Inc Has $209,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chris Bulman Inc grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $271.79 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $141.02 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The company has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.73.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

