Chris Bulman Inc Invests $268,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 539,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 57,408 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 374,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 267.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 113,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $3,802,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

