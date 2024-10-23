Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Accordant Advisory Group Inc

Accordant Advisory Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,866,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,976,000 after buying an additional 575,955 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 60,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,659,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

CSCO stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

