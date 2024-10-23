Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Up 4% – Here’s Why

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 1,550,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,079,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 692,878 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

