Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,265.48 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $621.95 and a one year high of $1,376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,298.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,110.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.