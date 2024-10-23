Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$209.38 and last traded at C$209.87, with a volume of 3756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$208.68.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$196.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$172.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

