Columbus McKinnon Co. (CMCO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on November 18th

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.
Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.
Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance
Shares of CMCO stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $45.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Columbus McKinnon Company Profile
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.
