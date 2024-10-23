Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 6,291 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,659 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in HP were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in HP by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

