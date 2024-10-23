Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 5,398 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,653 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $53,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 55,496.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,127,000 after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $492.50 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

