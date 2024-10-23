Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $118.34 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.