Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $188.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Community Bank System Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $63.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 57.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBU

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.