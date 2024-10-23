Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 5,643 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 71.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.3 %

CVS Health stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

