Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 7,650 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

