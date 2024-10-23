Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 153 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 640.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.51. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.47.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

