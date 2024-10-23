Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 4,887 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 42.3% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $3,969,870. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Equitable Trading Up 0.5 %

Equitable stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $46.17.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

