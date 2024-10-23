Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Amgen by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,933,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $319.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.11.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.55.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

