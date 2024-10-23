Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 1,076,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,550,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COMP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Compass Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,836.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 55,698 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $329,175.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,824.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,267,261 shares of company stock worth $56,222,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

