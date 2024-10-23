Compound Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.78 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Compound has a market capitalization of $387.23 million and $20.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $44.07 or 0.00065988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00018677 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007009 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 71.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,366.81 or 0.37982290 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,786,548 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,786,548.46107646 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.5185299 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 527 active market(s) with $21,660,703.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

