Contrasting Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield -5.26% -3.06% -2.70% Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clearfield and Siyata Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 0 4 0 3.00 Siyata Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Clearfield presently has a consensus price target of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.45%. Given Clearfield’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clearfield is more favorable than Siyata Mobile.

This table compares Clearfield and Siyata Mobile”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $169.62 million 3.10 $32.53 million ($0.25) -147.88 Siyata Mobile $7.97 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Clearfield shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Clearfield shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clearfield beats Siyata Mobile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products. It also provides CraftSmart FiberFirst pedestals, an access terminal that offers a cable management and mounting bracket kit to support the deployment of access terminals; YOURx, an access terminal that provides flexibility with cable mid-span and internal splicing options; and FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment. In addition, the company offers fiber assemblies; fiber optic and copper cables, microducts, microduct accessories, and tools; and installation and connection accessories for fiber optic networks. It serves community broadband customers, multiple system operators, large regional service providers, and wireline/wireless national telco carriers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was incorpoarted in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers VK7 Vehicle Kit and Uniden UV350 4G/LTE, an in-vehicle communication devices that incorporates voice, PoC, data, fleet management solutions, and other Android based applications for professional vehicles, such as trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, and other enterprise vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles. The company offers its products under the Uniden Cellular and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

