Corus Entertainment (CJR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

