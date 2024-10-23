CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $96.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

