Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.4% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

MDT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

