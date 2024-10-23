Coston McIsaac & Partners Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after buying an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VUG stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.13. 621,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,610. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $394.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

