CPA Asset Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $66.51.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

