Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Major Shareholder Laurence W. Lytton Acquires 10,000 Shares

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,052,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,187.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Creative Realities Stock Down 2.7 %

CREX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 8,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,399. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Creative Realities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Creative Realities had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Creative Realities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 370.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

