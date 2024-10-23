Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 215

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 215 ($2.79) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 216.40 ($2.81).

Shares of CRST traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 182.40 ($2.37). 441,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,172. The stock has a market capitalization of £467.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1,824.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 217.51. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 152.70 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 272.40 ($3.54).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

