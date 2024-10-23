Critical Review: AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) vs. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AnaptysBio and 89bio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio $30.47 million 31.15 -$163.62 million ($6.14) -5.66 89bio N/A N/A -$142.19 million ($2.01) -3.89

89bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AnaptysBio. AnaptysBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 89bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio -558.25% -255.68% -38.38% 89bio N/A -35.42% -31.52%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares AnaptysBio and 89bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AnaptysBio has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 89bio has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AnaptysBio and 89bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio 0 2 10 0 2.83 89bio 0 2 4 1 2.86

AnaptysBio presently has a consensus target price of $54.64, suggesting a potential upside of 57.23%. 89bio has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.93%. Given 89bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 89bio is more favorable than AnaptysBio.

Summary

89bio beats AnaptysBio on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

