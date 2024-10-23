Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 552,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,294,788 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $11.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Dana Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dana stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

