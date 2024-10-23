Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.39.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.89. 1,656,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,696. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,964,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,989 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,125,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,279,932,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,195,000 after acquiring an additional 85,081 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,475,000 after acquiring an additional 563,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

