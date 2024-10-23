dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Raised to C$11.75 at Desjardins

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.56.

dentalcorp Price Performance

dentalcorp Company Profile

Shares of TSE:DNTL remained flat at C$9.20 during trading on Wednesday. 23,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.65. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of C$5.27 and a twelve month high of C$9.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

