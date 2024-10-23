Desjardins Has Bearish Outlook for Savaria FY2024 Earnings

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.79.

Savaria stock opened at C$22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.96.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. Insiders have sold a total of 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

