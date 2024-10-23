Detalus Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $90,440,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $56,454,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 265.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after acquiring an additional 477,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $48,673,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.82. 209,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,475. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

