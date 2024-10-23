Detalus Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 24.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Stifel Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

SF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.99. 307,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.