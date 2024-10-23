Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

