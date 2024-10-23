DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Shares of DXCM opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

