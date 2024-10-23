Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY24 guidance at $6.60 to $6.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.600-6.750 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

