Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s 3rd Largest Position

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 11.1% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $26,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $166.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

