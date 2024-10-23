Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) is CPA Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $17,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIP. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 991,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,221 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 356,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 305,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,937 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 269,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 212,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41,308 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIP opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

