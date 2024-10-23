Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Stock Position Boosted by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 3.8% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIHP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 349,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 49,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 358,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 157,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 50,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.