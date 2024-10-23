Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 5.9% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,827 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,215,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109,758 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,240,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,330,000 after purchasing an additional 257,467 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,094,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 217,976 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,231 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. 11,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,706. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.89. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

