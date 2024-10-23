Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $26,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 120,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,300. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

