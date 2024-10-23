Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $118.95, but opened at $124.51. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $126.20, with a volume of 576,322 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.4973 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

