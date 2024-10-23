Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DRREF stock remained flat at C$7.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$5.39 and a 1 year high of C$7.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.71.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

