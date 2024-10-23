Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 10,629 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 1.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

Prologis stock opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.