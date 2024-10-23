Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 10,629 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 1.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.
Prologis stock opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.
In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
