Dupree Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Dupree Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,738 shares during the quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 859,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,129,000 after buying an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

