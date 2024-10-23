Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 171 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,813,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,301 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,426,000 after purchasing an additional 145,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $190.91. 1,275,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

