Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,658,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,261,000 after buying an additional 162,544 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,060,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

