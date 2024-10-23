eBay (EBAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. eBay has set its Q3 guidance at $1.15-1.20 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.150-1.200 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EBAY opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at $36,852,008.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

